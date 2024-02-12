Update: Kenaitze liaison at K-Beach Elementary arrested for indecent exposure

Update Feb. 12

Police have released more details about an incident last week at K-Beach Elementary School, where they say a Kenaitze cultural liaison working in the school intentionally exposed himself to a student.

According to a Soldotna Police Department criminal complaint, police responded to K-Beach Elementary last Wednesday after an 8-year-old student told his teacher that 24-year-old Christopher Adams had intentionally shown him his genitals in the bathroom.

In an interview at the school, Adams told the investigator he had been sent into the bathroom to check on the student, but teachers, including the one he was working with that day, said they did not send him to the restroom.

Adams told investigators he just used the urinal in the restroom and didn’t intentionally expose himself, the complaint says.

But in a later interview, conducted by the Child Advocacy Center, the student said Adams came into the bathroom, showed him his genitals through the crack in the stall door, asked “Do you like it?” then told the child not to tell anybody.

Police interviewed Adams again on Friday, where they say he repeated the same account of the incident, and admitted to walking over to the stall with his genitals out, but not to asking the student any questions.

Police allowed Adams to write a letter apologizing to the student, his family and the school, then arrested him for second-degree indecent exposure.

Original story Feb. 9 , 8:40 p.m.

A Kenaitze Indian Tribe employee working at K-Beach Elementary School was arrested Friday for exposing himself to a child in the bathroom at the school, per Soldotna Police.

According to a press release this afternoon, K-Beach Elementary staff reported an incident of “inappropriate interaction between a Kenaitze cultural liaison aid and a student” to police Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the school and contacted 24-year-old Christopher Adams of Soldotna.

Police say they investigated a claim that Adams had “intentionally exposed his genitals in a provocative manner” to a student in a bathroom. The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District relieved Adams of his duties immediately after the claim, removed him from the premises and banned him from all school campuses, per SPD.

On Friday, police say, they interviewed Adams and arrested him for second-degree indecent exposure.

In a statement published to its website Friday, Kenaitze said it’s aware of the investigation and cooperating with police.

“The tribe takes the safety of those it serves and the community seriously,” the statement reads. “It completes a thorough criminal history background check of all employees, both at the time of hire and periodically thereafter.”

In an email to K-Beach families, the school's principal clarified that Adams was not a district employee, but a Kenaitze employee assigned to the school.

Soldotna PD directed parents of K-Beach students to contact the school district with any questions, and said the investigation is ongoing.