Kenai man arrested for planing to engage in sexual acts with minor, buying her marijuana

Police arrested a Kenai man April 25 after they say he planned to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Kenai Police Department, 57-year-old Ronald Scott Morris communicated with the girl last month on Snapchat, an app that allows users to send photos, videos and text messages. During the two-day conversation, police say the two discussed having sex and meeting to have sex. The girl also sent a nude photograph to Morris.

Police say during the conversation, Morris also discussed bringing the girl a vape and marijuana. Video surveillance shows Morris buying marijuana from a Kenai dispensary the morning they met. Police say Morris gave the girl two joints, some of which she smoked.

Police say the two did meet at a park in Kenai, but did not engage in sexual activity.

Morris was arrested on counts of unlawful exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor and misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree.