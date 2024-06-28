© 2024 KDLL
Ostrander misses Olympic team, sets new personal record in 3,000-meter steeplechase

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:54 PM AKDT
Allie Ostrander
Alaska Sports Hall of Fame
Allie Ostrander

Allie Ostrander won’t run for Team USA in this year’s Olympic Games in Paris. On Thursday, the 27-year-old Kenai Central High School alum fell short of qualifying for a spot during the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final in Eugene, Oregon.

She finished seventh of 14 runners. The top three finishers advance to Team USA.

Ostrander’s personal best time of about 9 minutes and 22 seconds was just one second off the Olympic qualifying time of 9 minutes and 23 seconds. Prior to yesterday’s final, her personal best was 9 minutes and 24 seconds.

In a post shared to social media Friday, Ostrander called Thursday’s race her “best failure yet” and that it left her “wanting more.”

“I’d be lying if I said I was completely satisfied with my performance last night,” she said. “ … I didn’t run the race I dreamed of, but I did run a race I’m proud of.”

Ostrander’s race came less than two weeks after Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby also fell short of a spot on Team USA.

Thirty-one year old Kristen Faulkner of Homer will represent the United States in Paris this summer. She clinched a spot on Team USA’s cycling team earlier this month. Also representing Alaska on Team USA this year will be Alev Kelter, a 33-year-old rugby player from Eagle River.

The Olympics kick off next month.
Local News Allie OstrandersportsOlympics
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
