Ostrander misses Olympic team, sets new personal record in 3,000-meter steeplechase

Allie Ostrander won’t run for Team USA in this year’s Olympic Games in Paris. On Thursday, the 27-year-old Kenai Central High School alum fell short of qualifying for a spot during the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final in Eugene, Oregon.

She finished seventh of 14 runners. The top three finishers advance to Team USA.

Ostrander’s personal best time of about 9 minutes and 22 seconds was just one second off the Olympic qualifying time of 9 minutes and 23 seconds. Prior to yesterday’s final, her personal best was 9 minutes and 24 seconds.

In a post shared to social media Friday, Ostrander called Thursday’s race her “best failure yet” and that it left her “wanting more.”

“I’d be lying if I said I was completely satisfied with my performance last night,” she said. “ … I didn’t run the race I dreamed of, but I did run a race I’m proud of.”

Ostrander’s race came less than two weeks after Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby also fell short of a spot on Team USA.

Thirty-one year old Kristen Faulkner of Homer will represent the United States in Paris this summer. She clinched a spot on Team USA’s cycling team earlier this month. Also representing Alaska on Team USA this year will be Alev Kelter, a 33-year-old rugby player from Eagle River.

The Olympics kick off next month.