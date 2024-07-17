© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai dipnetting open 24 hours starting Thursday

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published July 17, 2024 at 4:59 PM AKDT
Diane Granfors detangles a fish from her dipnet at North Kenai Beach.
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Diane Granfors detangles a fish from her dipnet at North Kenai Beach.

Kenai’s personal use fishery is open 24 hours a day, starting tomorrow through the end of the month. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s sportfish division announced the change Wednesday morning.

Expansion of the fishery hours comes one week after it opened. The annual fishery brings residents from around Alaska to Kenai for sockeye salmon dipnetting at the mouth of the Kenai River.

The state’s management plan for the fishery allows the department to expand the fishery’s hours of operations when enough salmon are running. As of Tuesday, more than 400,000 sockeye salmon have been counted as part of the Kenai River’s late-run sockeye fishery.

As a reminder, Kenai’s personal use fishery is open only to Alaska residents. Permits are required and catch limits are based on household size. Anglers must report their harvest and participation in the fishery online. Detailed information about the fishery can be found on the City of Kenai’s website at kenai.city and on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website at adfg.alaska.gov.
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
