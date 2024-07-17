Kenai dipnetting open 24 hours starting Thursday

Kenai’s personal use fishery is open 24 hours a day, starting tomorrow through the end of the month. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s sportfish division announced the change Wednesday morning.

Expansion of the fishery hours comes one week after it opened. The annual fishery brings residents from around Alaska to Kenai for sockeye salmon dipnetting at the mouth of the Kenai River.

The state’s management plan for the fishery allows the department to expand the fishery’s hours of operations when enough salmon are running. As of Tuesday, more than 400,000 sockeye salmon have been counted as part of the Kenai River’s late-run sockeye fishery.

As a reminder, Kenai’s personal use fishery is open only to Alaska residents. Permits are required and catch limits are based on household size. Anglers must report their harvest and participation in the fishery online. Detailed information about the fishery can be found on the City of Kenai’s website at kenai.city and on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website at adfg.alaska.gov.