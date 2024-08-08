Soldotna is alive with "The Sound of Music"

Actors hit Soldotna High School’s stage earlier this week for one of Triumvirate Theatre's final rehearsals of “The Sound of Music,” which opens Friday. The cast features actors of all ages and has been rehearsing for months.

“The Sound of Music” is loosely based on the true story of a family of singers in 1930s Austria who escape Nazi takeover of the country. It centers around Maria, a nun who becomes the family’s governess. She falls in love with the family patriarch — a naval captain — and they flee the country with his children.

Joe Rizzo is the show’s director. He says show rehearsals have been all-hands-on-deck.

“It’s even more of an undertaking when we’ve had a beautiful summer as we’ve had, and you have to have people rehearsing inside when it’s 72 degrees and they should be out on the lake,” he said.

Rizzo has directed, “The Sound of Music” several times, but says this version features some of the most talented actors he’s ever worked with.

“Honestly, my favorite part has been working with the kids," Rizzo said. "I was a school teacher for 26 years, and it's something I’m good at and something I really enjoy doing. Almost all these kids that are in this production, I have known and had in my program since they were four, five, six years old. It’s a joy to hang out with them.”

The musical consists of two acts, and some versions of the show can run upwards of three hours. Rizzo says he’s cut a few scenes out to make a more concise performance. But, he says the audience shouldn’t notice.

“I hope what they’ll take away from this production is what amazing talent we have in our community," Rizzo said. "It’s really astounding for such a small community in which we live that we have such a great arts community. The fact that we can put together the sound of music in this little town, in the middle of the summer, is pretty astounding.”

Triumvirate Theatre’s production of “The Sound of Music” will run August 9, 10, 16 and 17 at Soldotna High School. Shows start at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets online.