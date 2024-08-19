KDLL broadcast outage today

© 2024 KDLL
Published August 19, 2024 at 11:21 AM AKDT

KDLL will be off the air from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

KDLL is conducting transmitter maintenance today, which will put us off the air from about 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This project should improve our broadcast signal strength and clarity. If you've noticed our broadcast signal being scratchier or weaker than usual in the last two months, today's project should resolve the issue. We apologize for the interruption. The work will not affect our webstream, so you can still listen to KDLL at www.kdll.org or on your streaming app of choice.
