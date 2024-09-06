SeaLife Center releases four seals in Cook Inlet

The Alaska SeaLife Center released four rehabilitated harbor seals into Cook Inlet near Kenai on Thursday. Staff say the seals are in good health and hope to continue monitoring their lives in the wild.

Ashlyn O'Hara People wait to watch rehabilitated harbor seals be released into Cook Inlet by the Alaska SeaLife Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

It’s a blustery, gray day at the mouth of the Kenai River. While rain hammers the beach, people in rain jackets of all colors flank a makeshift runway on the mud.

Savannah Costner is an animal care specialist with the Alaska SeaLife Center. She spent the summer nursing the seals back to health, and said it’s a big accomplishment to get the seals back in the water.

“When the doors open, if everyone could be very quiet,” she told the crowd. “They have not seen this amount of people ever. They're going to be pretty overwhelmed.”

Costner then introduced the four seals. Traditionally, the SeaLife Center gives themed names to batches of animals being released. Last year, it was potatoes. This year, it’s peppers. Released were Pepperoccini, Zorro, Cayenne and Picosita.

Ashlyn O'Hara A harbor seal looks back at onlookers after being released into Cook Inlet by the Alaska SeaLife Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kenai, Alaska.

Pepperoncini was the fourth harbor seal rescued by the SeaLife Center this year. She was premature when rescued near Kenai, as evidenced by a fluffy white coat. Costner said harbor seals are supposed to lose that white coat while still in utero. Pepperoncini also arrived sick and required around the clock care that included special enrichment.

Pepperoncini was one of two seals wearing what Costner called a “backpack.” That’s a satellite tracker. When Pepperoncini and the antenna surface, Costner said the center will get a ping with her GPS coordinates.

Ashlyn O'Hara A harbor seal pup waits to be released into Cook Inlet on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kenai, Alaska.

“So this is super exciting,” Costner said. “We're really hoping to follow her progress out in the ocean and hopefully keep getting pings for a long time.”

After a few more instructions about keeping the seals safe comes the moment everyone’s been waiting for.

When the crates are opened, Pepperoncini takes off. Her antenna bobs as she hops down the beach.

The others are slightly more timid. One takes its time leaving the crate, while another refuses to leave entirely. After some coaxing and gentle prodding, though, all make their way down the beach. When all four seals have reached the water, the moderate hush over the crowd lifted as people celebrated.

Once in the water, some of the seals linger near the shore, looking back at the colorful crowd on the beach.

Heather O’Malley lives in Kenai and says Thursday was her first time watching the SeaLife Center release seals back into the wild. She said her family spent time reading the seals’ biographies beforehand, so she feels like they know them. During the release, O’Malley said she was careful to get a good spot.

“We decided to stand at the end because I wanted to see them when they got into the water, you know?” O’Malley said. “And hearing them flop their fat little bodies down the sand until they made it so exciting.”

More information the four seals released Thursday can be found on the Alaska SeaLife Center’s website at alaskasealife.org.