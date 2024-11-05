Kenai voters share Election Day thoughts

Americans took to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the 2024 presidential election. In Alaska, voters picked from their choice of presidential, state and local candidates, and voted on two ballot measures.

Voters in Kenai shared their thoughts about the polling process, what issues concern them and their hopes this Election Day.

“Very, very easy. I didn’t have any problems, there actually wasn’t a line for my last name, so I got to go right in and cast my vote,” said Amy Bushnell of Kenai.

“It was super cool, the lady in there was super helpful," said Destiny Hoffman of Kenai. "It was only my second year voting, but I really enjoyed it.”

“Still kind of getting used to the ranked choice voting stuff," said one anonymous Kenai man. "It’s alright, I don’t hate it but I don’t feel too much on it either way.”

“I think they’re always consequential, but it does feel like there’s some stuff going on that’s fishy and weird and makes you wonder what the future holds,” said Jaron Dambacher of Kenai.

“Very consequential," one anonymous Kenai woman added. "We can’t go on with the open border, and we can’t go on with the high rate of everything.”

“Alaska is at a time when the economy seems to be changing, and there are things in the air that could really destroy, I think, our economy," said Sterling Eide of Kenai. "So I think we should vote, and vote to keep it going.”

“I feel like this in an important election, we have a lot of things that are to be thought of for the women," Bushnell said. "Our rights have changed somewhat. Here, we’re still pretty lucky that we can choose what we want to do with our bodies. I think that’s a very important thing.”

“It’s important to get our opinions across and get the young view across because not a lot of young people have voted in the past,” said Charles Trickel of Kenai.

“Being an American citizen, educate yourself, read up on things," said Alicia Bradford of Kenai. "Vote for what you believe in. It’s good to have a voice, it’s good to share it.”

“I’m a strong supporter of voting for all of the things at the local level,” said Carol Baumar of Kenai.

“I’ve definitely got the candidate I support, I just hope whoever wins does a good job,” said Austin Bradford of Kenai.

“I think a lot of people are panicking, and I think they need to think things over a bit more," said one anonymous Kenai man. "But, I don’t think it’s going to be a catastrophe, one way or another.”

“This is America, and if nobody voted, then I guess a dictator would just tell us what they wanted to do," said Eide. "If we all vote, then the majority wins, and who knows who the majority is going to be.”

“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain," said Bushnell. "And I’m a complainer, I like to complain.”

“We need to band together, do our part, go vote, and whatever happens is going to happen," said Rich Price of Kenai. "And then we move forward from there.”

For updates on election results, be sure to check our website.