KCHS theater returns with "Annie"

Donning costumes that echo the Great Depression era, a cast of 40 middle and high school students, and one mischievous dog, rehearse for the Tony Award-winning musical “Annie.”

The group inside Kenai Central High School’s auditorium has practiced for the play since August. But, this production is a milestone for the school. It’s the first they’ve staged in 11 years in an attempt to rebuild Kenai Central’s theater program.

“We don’t have the programs that we used to have here,” said Terry Lindeman, the show’s director. “You go back 15 years ago and we had a really strong music program, and this and this. What’s happened is people have retired or things have changed, and we just haven’t – it’s just hard. We haven’t had anyone pick up the baton.”

And Lindeman says it’s been an all-hands-on-deck endeavor. In addition to the actors spanning two schools, he’s recruited students from his drama class to build sets, design costumes and more. Other teachers have also lent helping hands.

Given the large number of people involved in the production, cast and crew say organizing and choreographing the show has required a great deal of coordination and commitment.

“It’s really satisfying to be putting a bunch of effort into these performances and have all of our efforts just compile into one great show,” said Gavin Hunt, a senior who plays the coldhearted role of Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. Hunt’s acted in productions with other theater troupes on the central Kenai Peninsula, and has enjoyed perfecting his role while working among his peers.

“This is no Broadway, but I feel like that kind of gives it its own little charm," Hunt said. "I hope that people have fun with it.”

Most of the show’s leads, however, are first time actors.

One of them is Shawna Koch, a sophomore who plays the role of Lily St. Regis – one of the show’s antagonists. Her character is also the girlfriend of Rooster Hannigan, played by another first time actor. Koch says the two actors feed off each other on stage and behind the scenes.

“I never have to work on my lines alone, I’m always with them," Koch said. "It’s never an alone process, it’s never a solo thing. It’s always together, and I really like that.”

Koch says the musical’s message of family-building resonates with cast and crew members, who themselves have built strong friendships since rehearsals began.

Hunt agrees.

“Something that I don’t think people really appreciate or notice is how similar it is to joining a sports team, or joining a drama team, because you grow this familiarity and family around a performance,” Hunt said.

Lindeman says he’s noticed that chemistry too. Last week, it all started to click.

“And that’s what a director wants," he said. "It’s not my show, it’s not an individual show. It’s their show."

Lindeman says “Annie” is a good fit for the school’s theater revival because it’s well-known, yet challenging for actors. He’s optimistic the show’s theme of hope will bring people from all walks of life together.

Kenai Central High School’s production of “Annie” will run this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the door.