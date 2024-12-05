School board sets admin salaries for next three years

Salaries for a handful of Kenai Peninsula Borough School District administrators are set for the next three years following unanimous school board approval Monday.

The district’s assistant superintendent , executive directors , department directors and department coordinators are all getting a 3.5% raise over last fiscal year. Those employees will also get a 2.5% raise the following year, and a 1% raise the year after.

Executive directors, such as those overseeing the district’s finance and human resources departments, are also getting a $9,000 bonus for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

School board members also approved the next two years worth of salaries for “exempt” employees . Those employees will also receive similar percentage rate raises as administrators over the next two years – 3.5% raises next year, and 2.5% raises the year after. Exempt employees fall into one of 11 categories and include positions like warehouse and transportation supervisors, accountants, administrative secretaries and data analysts.