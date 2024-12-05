School board sets admin salaries for next three years
Salaries for a handful of Kenai Peninsula Borough School District administrators are set for the next three years following unanimous school board approval Monday.
The district’s assistant superintendent, executive directors, department directors and department coordinators are all getting a 3.5% raise over last fiscal year. Those employees will also get a 2.5% raise the following year, and a 1% raise the year after.
Executive directors, such as those overseeing the district’s finance and human resources departments, are also getting a $9,000 bonus for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
School board members also approved the next two years worth of salaries for “exempt” employees. Those employees will also receive similar percentage rate raises as administrators over the next two years – 3.5% raises next year, and 2.5% raises the year after. Exempt employees fall into one of 11 categories and include positions like warehouse and transportation supervisors, accountants, administrative secretaries and data analysts.
The new pay schedules mark a district shift from ascending raises to descending raises. The last time the school board approved salary schedules for those employees, raise amounts increased year over year and included a significant jump from the previous schedule.