© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

School board sets admin salaries for next three years

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published December 5, 2024 at 8:16 PM AKST
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education meets on Monday, December 4.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education meets on Monday, December 4.

Salaries for a handful of Kenai Peninsula Borough School District administrators are set for the next three years following unanimous school board approval Monday.

The district’s assistant superintendent, executive directors, department directors and department coordinators are all getting a 3.5% raise over last fiscal year. Those employees will also get a 2.5% raise the following year, and a 1% raise the year after.

Executive directors, such as those overseeing the district’s finance and human resources departments, are also getting a $9,000 bonus for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

School board members also approved the next two years worth of salaries for “exempt” employees. Those employees will also receive similar percentage rate raises as administrators over the next two years – 3.5% raises next year, and 2.5% raises the year after. Exempt employees fall into one of 11 categories and include positions like warehouse and transportation supervisors, accountants, administrative secretaries and data analysts.

The new pay schedules mark a district shift from ascending raises to descending raises. The last time the school board approved salary schedules for those employees, raise amounts increased year over year and included a significant jump from the previous schedule.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsKenai Peninsula Borough School District
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara