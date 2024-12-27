Lack of snow sidelines snowmachines

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge and Chugach National Forest on the Kenai Peninsula are closed to snowmachines due to lack of snow. The refuge issued a notice today that all areas previously open to snowmachining would be closed starting Monday.

On Dec. 1, the refuge opened areas north of the Kasilof River and Tustumena Lake to snowmachine use. Barring areas always closed to snowmachines — around Refuge Headquarters in Soldotna, the Swan Lake and Swanson River Canoe Systems, above treeline and the Skilak Wildlife Recreation Area, except the lakes open to ice fishing. But melting snow and insufficient new snow led to closing the areas previously opened. Refuge lands south of the Kasilof River and Tustumena Lake have yet to open to snowmachine use at all this winter.

It’s a similar story on Chugach National Forest lands up in the mountains. Snowmachining was closed in the Glacier and Seward Ranger Districts on Dec. 21 through Jan. 30, unless snow sufficient snow comes sooner.

The forecast isn’t providing immediate relief for snow lovers. The soonest snow is expected to fall on Refuge lands is Jan. 5, potentially followed by rain on Jan. 7 and scattered precipitation after that. Things are looking better up in the mountains, around Turnagain Pass, Summit Lake and Lost Lake, with snow predicted to start Jan. 5, getting heavier Jan. 6 and staying snow throughout the rest of the week.

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge posts snowmachine alerts on its Facebook page. Chugach National Forest posts alerts on its Facebook page and website.