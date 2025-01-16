Join us for An Evening of Traditional Irish Music, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the Ward Building of Kenai Peninsula College.

Annual favorites John Walsh and Pat Broaders return to the peninsula with guest Jannell Canerday. The evening includes a mixture of storytelling and traditional jigs and reels that come from old collections and recordings. The event is FREE and open to the public but SEATING IS LIMITED. Reserve a seat today!

The concert is sponsored by the Anna Fossett Goodrich Humanities Program of the Damon Memorial Fund, presented in partnership with Kenai Peninsula College and KPC. The concert serves as KDLL's annual membership meeting. Please join KDLL in the lobby of the Ward Building at intermission for refreshments and information about your local public radio station.

Reserve seats here!