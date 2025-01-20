An Evening of Traditional Irish Music will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Ward Building at Kenai Peninsula College's Kenai River Campus, presented by KPC and KDLL. Annual favorites John Walsh and Pat Broaders and their guest Jannell Canerday perform traditional forms of Irish music sprinkled with storytelling. The concert is free but seating is limited and seats must be reserved in advance. The event doubles as KDLL's annual membership meeting, with a reception in the Ward lobby at intermission. For more information, contact Jenny Neyman at KDLL at jneyman@kdll.org or 907-513-1996.

