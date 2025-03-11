© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Thousands lose power after truck hits utility pole

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published March 11, 2025 at 10:19 PM AKDT
Crews repair a utility pole and power line after a power outage on Tuesday, Mar. 11, 2025 near Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Crews repair a utility pole and power line after a power outage on Tuesday, Mar. 11, 2025 near Soldotna, Alaska.

Almost three thousand people in the Soldotna area lost power late Tuesday afternoon. That’s after a vehicle crashed into and knocked over a utility pole along the Sterling Highway near Mackey Lake Rd.

The outage impacted multiple traffic lights in Soldotna and was restored within about an hour. At around 3:30 p.m., Homer Electric Association said via social media that crews were responding to the scene.

HEA Spokesperson Keriann Baker said the cooperative’s grid automatically de-energizes when that type of disruption happens. That’s to minimize the safety risk to other people in the area while crews figure out what caused the disruption.

As of 4:30 p.m., HEA’s outage map showed only one customer without power, which Baker said is likely the impacted pole. Crews were still repairing the utility pole around 7:45 p.m.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsHomer Electric Association
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara