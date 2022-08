Writer Sherman Alexie is out with his first book for young adults. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian tracks the misadventures of a young teen, Arnold Spirit, Jr., who decides to leave the Spokane Indian Reservation to attend an all-white high school. Alexie, who describes the book as semi-autobiographical, speaks with Renee Montagne.

