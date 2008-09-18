Inhumane Child Labor Conditions Persist In Haiti

Some of the most vulnerable victims of the hurricane in Haiti are known as "Restavecs," children given away by their own families to perform domestic labor in exchange for food and shelter.

Jean-Robert Cadet, an author and former child laborer, describes his own childhood experience and his work with Haitian "restavecs". Cadet says working conditions for many restavecs are the equivalent of modern-day slavery.

