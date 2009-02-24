Teens Closely Watching Chris Brown, Rihanna

The alleged domestic violence incident involving R&B stars Chris Brown and Rihanna has stirred serious discussions about abusive relationships among teens.

Leslie Morgan Steiner is author of Crazy Love, which details Steiner's abusive first marriage. Steiner is joined by regular parenting contributors Dannette Tucker, who also survived an abusive relationship, and journalist Asra Nomani to explore ways to discuss abuse with youngsters who claim to be in love, and why many victims suffer in silence.

Nomani also explains the case of Aasiya Hassan, a New York woman who was recently beheaded. Hassan was allegedly murdered by her husband, Muslim media tycoon Muzzammil Hassan.

