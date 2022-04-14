Bald eagles around the U.S. are contracting the bird flu

As the avian flu rips through the United States, birds across the country are contracting the fatal disease, including bald eagles.

At least three bald eagles who contracted bird flu are dead, Georgia's Department of Natural Resources said Thursday. The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in more than 25 states, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

In Georgia, 11 wild birds have tested position for bird flu, including the bald eagles.

Meanwhile, bald eagles in other states have also contracted the flu.

Last week, avian flu was detected in bald eagles in Maine and Vermont. Bald eagles in Ohio and South Dakota — among other states — have also contracted the flu. More than 20 million birds have been wiped out in the worst outbreak since 2015, which has left more than 50 million birds dead.

Some of the birds have died from the disease, but the vast majority are being culled to stop the spread of the deadly disease. More than 13 million birds have been culled in Iowa alone.

