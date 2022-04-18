Photos: As Russia moves on eastern Ukraine, soldiers refuse to surrender Mariupol

Updated April 20, 2022 at 2:44 PM ET

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.

In the eighth week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have largely focused their attention on the country's eastern Donbas region.

Their troops have reportedly taken control of the town of Kreminna in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region after weeks of bombardment. In Mariupol, Ukrainian forces are refusing to surrender, despite Russia's long and bloody siege.

Here's a look at the situation on the ground:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 19:</strong> A man stands on top of destroyed Russian armored vehicles in Bucha.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 19:</strong> A member of Ukraine's security forces administers first aid to an injured man following Russian bombing of a factory in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, that killed at least one person and injured three others.

John Moore / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 19:</strong> A Ukrainian flag flies over a damaged kindergarten that was bombed in Russia's invasion of Makariv, west of Kyiv. Neighbors said a single bomb struck the school at 5 a.m. on March 7 as Russian forces attacked the town, destroying much of the structure. No one was reported killed in the blast.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 19:</strong> A sheep walks past an excavator clearing rubble at a bread factory that was bombed in Russia's invasion of Makariv, west of Kyiv. At least 13 people were reported killed in the bombing.

Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 19:</strong> Volunteers distribute food in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 19: </strong>A car passes by a giant hole in a bridge in Makariv, in Ukraine's Kyiv Oblast.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 19:</strong> Tanya Los, 57, (left) and her husband, Valery, stand in their house near damage caused by a rocket that landed on Sunday and was believed to have been launched from a Soviet-era BM-27 Uragan launcher based on serial numbers, in the village of Mala Tomachka near the southern front of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, south of Zaporizhzhia.

John Moore / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 19:</strong> Debris lies in a war-damaged apartment in Makariv. Residents said the building was attacked by Russian tanks during the invasion in early March.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 19:</strong> Members of a family fleeing Russian attacks in the city Melitopol stop in Orikhiv, near the southern front of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, south of Zaporizhzhia.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 19:</strong> Three dug graves are ready for the next funerals at the cemetery in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 19:</strong> The body of a civilian killed in heavy shelling of a residential neighborhood lies next to a park bench in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 19:</strong> Sergei, 11, waits his turn to receive donated food during a humanitarian aid distribution in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 44 days since the Russian invasion began.

Alexei Alexandrov / AP / AP <strong>April 18:</strong> Damaged and burned vehicles are seen at a destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, as smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal during heavy fighting, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 18:</strong> Nadia (right) attends the funeral of her husband and two other victims killed during the Russian invasion. The ceremony at a cemetery in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, was officiated by Andrii Holovine (center), a priest of the church of St. Andrew Pervozvannoho All Saints.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 18:</strong> Volunteers carry the body of a civilian killed by Russian forces in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, to a morgue for investigation.

Alexei Alexandrov / AP / AP <strong>April 18:</strong> Russian military vehicles move on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 18:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers stand next to their armored personnel carrier not far from the front line with Russian troops in the city of Izyum, in the Kharkiv Oblast, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Alexei Alexandrov / AP / AP <strong>April 18:</strong> Members of the Donetsk People's Republic militia look at bodies of Ukrainian soldiers placed in plastic bags in a tunnel, part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 19:</strong> Some of the area's residents walk amid the debris of a charred Russian tank next to destroyed homes in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 18:</strong> Valentyna Volynets, 59, drinks tea made by her neighbor on a makeshift fire in a public garden near their building in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 19:</strong> Ukrainian women show their ID inside a church to receive humanitarian aid donated by the European Union in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

Andriy Andriyenko / AP / AP <strong>April 19:</strong> People board transport to Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, amid an evacuation of Kramatorsk, in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP <strong>April 19:</strong> Interior ministry sappers collect explosives in a hole to detonate them near a mine field after recent battles at the village of Moshchun, near Kyiv.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 18:</strong> Civilians assist firefighters working to extinguish a fire burning in a garage at a residential apartment block after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.