© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
NPR News

U.N. secretary-general calls Buffalo shooting 'vile act of racist extremism'

By Rina Torchinsky
Published May 16, 2022 at 12:32 AM AKDT
Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, addresses the media during a press conference at the Federal Chancellery, Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Theresa Wey
/
AP
Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, addresses the media during a press conference at the Federal Chancellery, Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called the mass shooting in Buffalo a "vile act of racist extremism," according to a statement from Farhan Haq, the U.N. chief's deputy spokesperson.

Officials say they are investigating the shooting as racially motivated hate crime. The suspected shooter, who is white, is believed to have written a 180-page screed that delves into his white supremacist beliefs.

Guterres extended condolences to the families of the 10 people who were killed in the shooting, adding that he "hopes justice will be served swiftly," according to the statement.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms racism in all its forms and discrimination based on race, religion, belief or national origin," the statement read. "We must all work together towards building more peaceful and inclusive societies."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Rina Torchinsky