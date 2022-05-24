Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting

The town of Uvalde, Texas, is the scene of another tragic school shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a man armed with multiple weapons entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire. At least 19 children and two adults are dead.

Abbott says the 18-year-old gunman was also killed.

In remarks from the White House, President Biden said, "As a nation we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday in observance of this shooting.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.

Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle.

Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.

Eric Thayer / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Texas state troopers wait outside Robb Elementary School.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting.

Allison DInner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Friends and families gather in mourning outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP / AP President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.