Latest on Ukraine: British tank training for Ukrainian troops has begun (Jan. 30)

What to watch

Ukrainian troops will begin training in the United Kingdom to use the country's Challenger 2, following the British government's pledge to send a squadron of the tanks to Ukraine.

The International Monetary Fund releases its latest World Economic Outlook (Tuesday morning in Singapore, Monday night ET). The IMF has stressed that the Russia-Ukraine war is a big factor causing economic slowdown and recession in some countries.

A group of European Commission leaders is expected to visit Ukraine on Thursday and European Union leaders plan to hold a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the following day.

On Sunday, the EU's ban on Russian petroleum products takes effect.

What happened last week

The U.S. and Germany each announced they would send tanks to Ukraine, after months of resistance to the Ukrainian government's repeated requests. Germany also said other countries, like Poland, can give Ukraine their German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

A wave of corruption-related resignations, dismissals and reassignments shook Ukraine's government.

Ukraine's military acknowledged the Russian takeover of Soledar, retreating from the eastern town after a tough battle. Russian forces continued their offensive around Bakhmut and other parts of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

New U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy arrived in Moscow, at a time of strong tensions between the two governments over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, Tracy was reportedly heckled by protesters as she entered the Russian Foreign Ministry to present her credentials.

Estonia and Latvia told Russia's ambassadors to leave after the Kremlin said it expelled the Estonian ambassador and downgrading relations with the Baltic NATO member state over what it called "Russophobia."

