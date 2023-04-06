New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern takes on a new role after leaving politics this week

Welcome to the NPR series where we spotlight the people and things making headlines — and the stories behind them.

In a rousing and, at times, personal farewell speech this week in parliament, Jacinda Ardern touched on family, politics and one of the very few things she will ask of her colleagues as she departs.

Who is she? The former prime minister of New Zealand.

Arden stepped down as the country's leader in January, saying she "no longer had enough in the tank," and this week said goodbye to parliament and politics altogether.

Ardern joined the New Zealand House of Representatives 15 years ago when she was just 28 years old. At the time, she was its youngest member.

Ardern's period as PM from 2017-23 was punctuated by major crises for the country, including the Christchurch mosque shootings that left 51 dead; the volcanic eruption on White Island that killed 22; and the coronavirus pandemic.

She has just announced she has been appointed a trustee of Prince William's Earthshot Prize, a program that awards funds to projects aiming to save the planet.

Arden became known outside New Zealand for a style of leadership that sat in contrast to the likes of Donald Trump in the U.S. and Boris Johnson in the U.K. — her contemporaries at the time — asserting that you can be anxious, sensitive and kind and still be an effective leader.

She has also faced and deflected sexism, most recently shutting down a question about her age while meeting with Finland's then prime minister, Sanna Marin.

Ardern made history when she brought her baby Neve to the U.N. General Assembly three months after birth.

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images / Getty Images Ardern hugs a mosque-goer at the Kilbirnie Mosque on March 17, 2019 in Wellington, days after the attacks.

Arden said she was "humbled and excited" for her new position with the Earthshot Prize.

Ardern will also take on an unpaid role as special envoy for Christchurch Call, an organization she helped establish in 2019 in the days after the mosque shootings, which aims to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.



