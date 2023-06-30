© 2023 KDLL
NPR News

Weekly news quiz: From ugly dogs to SCOTUS and a shiny new game show host

By Holly J. Morris
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:00 AM AKDT

President Biden has sleep apnea! That means the nation's oldest-ever president uses a CPAP machine when sleeping — and he probably snores.

Using the traditional method of determining age in South Korea, he'd be younger; sadly, that system was kicked to the curb this week by a new law. Dare we suggest Ryan Seacrest, who has a strong track record of replacing older men, as Biden's running mate in 2024?

Seacrest seems busy, though. Anyway, many other things happened. How well were you paying attention?

Loading...

If you can't see the quiz, please go here to play it.

And if you didn't bother to read the news, you can catch up here:

  • pizza or not in Pompeii?

  • Supreme Court decision on affirmative action

  • who's Jesse Watters?

  • aging in South Korea

  • the Star Wars dress

  • gravitational waves!

  • Ryan Seacrest

  • skateboarding and baseball

  • World's Ugliest Dog

    Holly J. Morris
    Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.