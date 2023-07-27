LeBron James' son is released from hospital days after suffering a cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, was released from the hospital Thursday after he suffered a cardiac arrest Monday while practicing with the University of Southern California's basketball team.

James, an 18-year-old incoming freshman at USC, arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable" due to USC athletics' swift medical response, said Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a cardiologist at the hospital, in a statement.

He is now at home resting, Chukumerije said.

In a tweet, LeBron James thanked people for their prayers and said his family is doing great.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

"We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love," he said. "Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.