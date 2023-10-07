Photos: The war in Israel and Gaza

Updated October 8, 2023 at 1:03 AM ET

Editor's note: This report contains some graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Israel is at war, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after Palestinian Islamist Group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday, including firing thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel.

Israel says hundreds of militants entered the country. And its military is still engaging them at multiple sites with Israeli hostages taken. More than 200 Israelis were killed. More than 230 Palestinians were killed after Israel responded with air strikes.

We will continue to update this visual report as the situation evolves.

Moti Milrod / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: People walk by the damage from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: A young woman reacts as she speaks to Israeli rescuers in Tel Aviv.

Oren Ziv / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Journalists take cover behind cars as Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian fighters near the Gevim Kibbutz, close to the border with Gaza.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians gather around an Israeli army vehicle that Palestinian militants drove from Israel into Gaza, in Shejaiya, Gaza Strip.

Moti Milrod / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: An ambulance takes away a person injured from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Israeli fire brigade teams douse the blaze in a partking lot outside a residential building following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

Majdi Fathi / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians and militants from the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades run towards the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: A man stands in front of a damaged shop in Tel Aviv.

Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Children are seen in a destroyed house after Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza.

Ahmad Gharabali / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Members of the Israeli frorces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon as sirens wail while barrages of rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue on the streets of Beit Hanun.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Relatives of Palestinians, killed by Israeli forces during airstrike clashes, mourn after they were taken to the morgue of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza.

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians inspect the destroyed buildings after a rocket attack by Israeli air forces targeting a shopping center in the Gaza Strip, Gaza.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 7: A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City toward Israel.

Tsafrir Abayov / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 7: Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel.