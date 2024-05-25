'Wait Wait' for May 25, 2024: With Not My Job guest J. Kenji López-Alt

This week's show was recorded at the Paramount Theater in Seattle with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest J. Kenji López-Alt and panelists Shantira Jackson, Luke Burbank and Jessi Klein. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Till Indictment Do We Part, An AI No No, Sleepy Chic

Panel Questions

Not Your Grandma's Land of 10,000 Lakes

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell us three stories about stain-blocking ceiling paint in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Serious Eats' J. Kenji López-Alt on Serious Feet

J. Kenji López-Alt is a food genius. The two-time James Beard Award winner and creator of "The Food Lab" is one of the world's smartest people when it comes to cooking, but can he survive our game called "Serious Eats, Meet Serious Feets"?

Panel Questions

Caught Red (or Possibly Blue) Handed, The Dog Ate My....What?!?

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Study Abroad Souvenir, A Pie Goodbye, Eau de Teen

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Senator Bob Menendez and Justice Samuel Alito did it, who will blame their spouse next?



