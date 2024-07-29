Erica Ash, ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Actor, dies at 46

Comedian, actor, singer and model Erica Ash has died at age 46. She was best known for MadTV, the sitcom Survivor's Remorse, Rosie O'Donnell's The Big Gay Sketch Show and the Kevin Hart series Real Husbands of Hollywood.

"After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones," reads a statement from her family, shared with NPR by Ash's publicist. "Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

Ash began her career on stage with credits including Baby It's You on Broadway, a Disney touring production of The Lion King and the Off-Broadway show Soul Doctor.

As the daughter of a U.S. Army Captain/Chaplain, and a math teacher, Ash moved around a lot while growing up, including spending time in Germany. She graduated from Emory University with a premed degree. But she'd been bitten by the performance bug as a child. After Emory, she moved to Japan, where she pursued a career as a model, singer and actor.

Among the many performers who paid tribute to Ash, Siedah Garrett writes, "Moved to tears at the passing of beautiful, talented & funny actor from Survivor’s Remorse... Erica generously worked with me on an original jailhouse skit I submitted to Netflix."

"Erica Ash was a light. Beautiful, funny, beyond talented," writes Christopher Landon, who directed Ash in the movie We Have A Ghost, "I was blessed to work with her and call her my friend. My heart goes out to her family and friends right now."





