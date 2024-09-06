China ends most international adoptions, leaving many children, families in limbo

The Chinese government plans to mostly end its international adoption program — a devastating blow for hundreds of families from the U.S. and around the world who had been hoping to adopt from the country.

China's Foreign Ministry formally announced the decision Thursday, adding the the only exception will be for families who are adopting the children or stepchildren of blood relatives in China.

It ends a three-decade program that began as a result of China's strict one-child policy, which forced many families to put their children up for adoption. Many couples chose to put girls up for adoption, favoring male children. Over the past decade, the government has eased its limitations and allowed married couples to have up to three children.

But since China formally opened its doors for international adoptions in 1992, more than 160,000 children have been adopted by families abroad— half of whom were adopted by families in the U.S. Many of the adoptees from China have been children with disabilities.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment. But according to The Associated Press, State is seeking clarification on what this policy change will mean for families with pending applications; Chinese officials told U.S. diplomats in a phone call that they “will not continue to process cases at any stage” other than those covered by the exception clause.

Cherish Children Adoption International said they were heartbroken by the decision, both for the families who have been in the adoption process and the children who were matched with families abroad. As of 2019, there were 343,000 orphans in China, according to Chinese government officials.

"We have been spending our day grieving with our waiting China families on the phone and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months," Cherish Children Adoption International said in a statement.

