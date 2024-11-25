Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs

President-elect Trump threatened Canada and Mexico with a 25% across-the-board tariff on all goods unless the countries controlled the flow of illegal drugs, especially fentanyl, and illegal migrants across the border.

Trump, on Truth social, said the tariffs would go into effect Jan. 20 and "will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this invasion of our Country!"

Separately, Trump threatened a 10% tariff on all products from China for the flow of illegal drugs from that country."

Trump has for decades supported the use of tariffs against U.S. trading partners that he views as taking advantage of the United States. They were a key part of his first term in the White House and a key campaign pledge during his current campaign.

Most economists say the cost of tariffs will ultimately be borne by U.S. consumers.

Canada and Mexico, the two largest U.S. trade partners, are also part of the Trump-era U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the pact that replaced NAFTA. The deal calls for mostly tariff-free trade among the three countries.

