LA Dodgers bound for the White House to celebrate World Series championship

The LA Dodgers are headed to the White House Monday for a celebration of their World Series triumph, and for some players it's been a difficult decision. Shortstop Mookie Betts announced Friday that he would attend, but he said it was especially challenging for him.

"Being Black in America in a situation like this, it's a tough spot to be in," he said.

Betts declined to visit the White House during President Trump's first term in 2019, when Betts was with the Boston Red Sox. On Friday, he said he regretted that, though he was one of several players who boycotted the White House that year.

"No matter what I choose, somebody is going to be pissed. This is not about me. This is not about politics. This is about the Dodgers and my loyalty to these boys in the clubhouse."

The team's planned visit has roiled some fans who take issue with the Trump administration. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Dylan Hernández wrote that a trip to the White House would go against everything the Dodgers stand for.

"The Dodgers try to go out of their way to remind you that they are more than just a baseball team, that they are part of American history, that they are an agent of social change," Hernández said. "To this day the Dodgers try to wrap themselves in the flag of Jackie Robinson."

Robinson broke baseball's color barrier when he joined the Dodgers in 1947. The Department of Defense last month briefly took down a web page spotlighting Robinson's military service amid a push to remove references to diversity, equity and inclusion and end such policies in the military.

Dodger fan Melissa Morales wants the team to skip the White House visit over Trump's immigration crackdowns.

"I don't think they should go," she said wearing her Dodger jacket, "especially since a lot of the fans are Latino."

When the Dodgers won the series during the 2020 season, cut short by COVID, the team made the White House trip the following year for a celebration hosted by former President Joe Biden. Pitcher Blake Treinen, a vocal Trump supporter, sat out the White House festivities with the team that year. He's looking forward to Monday's visit.

"I'm pumped. The greatest president of my lifetime," Treinen said of Trump. "Excited to meet him, shake his hand, thank him for what he is doing."

As for anyone who might decide to not take part this year, he said "they can choose what they want to do. For me, I'm excited to go."

It's a no-brainer for Dodgers fan Patrick Tee that the team should be there.

"Everybody goes when they win," he said. "Why wouldn't they go?"

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts was reluctant to get caught up in the controversy, as he faced questions from reporters.

"I'm not going to sit up here and make it political," he said after Wednesday night's game at Dodger Stadium. "I'm excited to recognize the 2024 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers."

The Dodgers clinched a Wednesday win against the Atlanta Braves on a Shohei Ohtani walk-off home run, bringing them to 8-0. They finally lost their first game Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Following Monday's White House visit, the Dodgers are set to kick off a season opener against the Washington Nationals.

