Trump again blasts Harvard over international students as judge blocks revocation

President Trump is again targeting Harvard University, days after his administration's move to revoke the school's ability to enroll international students was blocked by a judge.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said the home countries of some of Harvard's international students are "not at all friendly to the United States" and "pay NOTHING toward their student's education."

He added that the administration wants to "to know who those foreign students are" and that "Harvard isn't exactly forthcoming."

Harvard did not immediately reply to NPR's request for comment Sunday morning.

Trump's latest attack against Harvard comes two days after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the administration from being able to revoke the university's ability to enroll international students.

The university had argued that the Trump administration's revocation was a "blatant violation of the First Amendment" and punished the school for rejecting "the government's demands to control Harvard's governance, curriculum, and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students."

In April the federal government froze more than $2.2 billion in grants and contracts to Harvard after school officials rebuffed the administration's demands that it alter some of its policies, such as those related to hiring and admissions.

Last week Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that the administration was "holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus" by issuing the revocation.

But Judge Allison Burroughs temporarily blocked the move, which Harvard President Alan Garber said was "a critical step to protect the rights and opportunities of our international students and scholars, who are vital to the University's mission and community."

International students comprise about 27% of Harvard's student body and typically are ineligible for federal financial aid.

Garber said a hearing to determine whether the temporary restraining order should be extended is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2025 NPR