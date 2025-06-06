© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Who called the GOP megabill a 'disgusting abomination'? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published June 6, 2025 at 1:00 AM AKDT
From left: Elon Musk; a cow, Karine Jean-Pierre.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; William West/AFP via Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
From left: Elon Musk; a cow, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Eruptions! Defections! Depictions! Other -ions! What a week.

And … if you take the quiz and think you could do better, now you can try. We're taking reader submissions for each week's bonus question. The submission form and instructions are below the quiz. Please submit by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 10.

Loading...

To submit a bonus question, please enter your proposed question and the answer in the form below. Your question should relate to news from June 2 through June 10.

If your submission is selected for inclusion in the NPR Weekly Quiz, you will be acknowledged in a list of contributors on NPR's website or otherwise receive appropriate credit, but failure to do so shall not be deemed a breach of your rights.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Corrected: June 6, 2025 at 6:14 AM AKDT
An earlier version of this quiz misspelled the last name of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as Ginsberg.
NPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.