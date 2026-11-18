Updated November 23, 2026 at 1:30 PM AKST

Across the U.S., some federal computer systems used to collect taxes, support national security and deliver public services date back to the era when NASA first sent astronauts to the moon.

The government spends at least $100 billion on IT systems every year. About 20% of that is used to develop new technology. The rest goes to operate and maintain the outdated technology currently in use, according to Dave Hinchman, director of information technology and cybersecurity at the Government Accountability Office.

Recent tech outages involving federal government agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Security Agency, raised questions about the reliability of government technology.

Officials said the outage s weren't related or caused by cyberattacks. Cybersecurity experts say AI is exposing software flaws faster, prompting updates that can sometimes cause disruptions themselves.

Hinchman told Morning Edition his agency has identified critical federal computer systems in need of modernization.

"We found systems in agriculture, commerce, defense, energy, Health and Human Services — really across the gamut," he said.

The GAO operates at the request of Congress. Hinchman said specific congressional action to compel agencies to improve their modernization efforts would be "very helpful" for cybersecurity measures. The specific outdated systems were not specified in its report because doing so could expose them to security threats, Hinchman said.

IRS uses the government's oldest systems

One example of an outdated system, according to Hinchman, is the Internal Revenue Service's Individual Master File, which is used to maintain individual taxpayers' records. The technology was first introduced during the Apollo era, when NASA was sending astronauts to the moon, Hinchman said.

Nicknamed IMF, the master file is a legacy software application and database system established in 1970. That exact same system is still in use today, Hinchman said, noting that the programming language it uses hasn't been taught in schools for decades.

"It's become increasingly expensive to find people who have experience in that language just to maintain the code," Hinchman said.

He said a lot of people argue, "if it works, don't fix it," but realistically this system makes it more difficult to respond to changes in the tax code, view taxpayers' accounts in real time and ensure data security.

IMF isn't the only outdated tech used by the IRS. Hinchman said the customer service system requires employees to log into at least eight different systems to gain access to the information needed to answer customer questions, which means longer wait times and less efficient answers to pressing tax-related questions.

Back when data centers were used to house information within agency networks, accessing sensitive information often required physical access to the facility, Hinchman said. Today, keeping that data safe is harder as more government services move online.

Cybersecurity weakened by aging technology

"As we move into a greater interconnected age, increasingly government services are being moved online, and that's how vulnerabilities are created," Hinchman said.

When personal data is all stored and accessible online, Hinchman said it's a lot easier to gain access to private information, especially when data is stored in outdated systems.

"If your tax information is hacked or your Social Security information is hacked, you have the potential release of personally identifiable information to someone with bad intentions," Hinchman said.

"That can have a very real effect on an individual because of these older systems that can't be updated with modern cybersecurity protocols."

Why is outdated government technology so hard to replace?

The simple answer: sometimes it's just too expensive to modernize.

"Our work has found that sometimes it's hard for individuals who are leading a modernization effort at a specific agency to get budgetary support for what they want to do," Hinchman said.

Even when existing systems need upgrades, agency officials can struggle to justify spending on modernization over other priorities, he added.

"And I think it's hard sometimes, internal to agencies, to make the business case for why system X really needs to be modernized over some other potential use for that same pool of resources."

For now, the government is spending billions keeping old technology running instead of replacing it. And with more services moving online, the risks aren't going away anytime soon.

The radio interview was edited by Arezou Rezvani. The digital version was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

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