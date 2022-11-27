2 people are rescued from a plane that crashed into a Maryland transmission tower

Updated November 28, 2022 at 1:47 AM ET

Two people who were left stranded in a plane after it crashed into a transmission tower in Maryland on Sunday evening have been rescued, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

The crash, which took place around 5:30 p.m. ET, sent the plane into a tower near Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road, according to Pete Piringer, a public information officer for the county's fire department.

The passengers were stranded for hours while suspended almost 100 feet in the air. The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security announced at 1:11 a.m. Monday that the pair had been rescued.

The collision, which happened about 40 miles southwest of Baltimore and 15 miles outside of Washington, D.C., caused power outages throughout Montgomery County. As of 1:40 a.m. ET, 313 customers were without power, according to Pepco.

Officials have also shut down roads around the area.

Rescue crews are still working to extract the plane from the site of the crash.

In footage posted to Piringer's Twitter account about an hour after the crash, the plane is seen trapped among the powerlines as fire trucks surround the area.

Gaithersburg, MD plane crash https://t.co/aeT9pFAFdU — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 27, 2022

Due to the power outages, some traffic signals and elevators in the area are no longer working. Some residents reported flickering lights. Montgomery County Public Schools and Montgomery College locations canceled classes for Monday.

