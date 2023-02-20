© 2023 KDLL
Biden has made a secret trip to Kyiv as Russia's war there enters its 2nd year

By Joanna Kakissis
Published February 20, 2023 at 1:15 AM AKST
President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk in front of St. Michaels cathedral in Kyiv ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Dimitar Dilkoff
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk in front of St. Michaels cathedral in Kyiv ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Updated February 20, 2023 at 5:39 AM ET

President Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, an audacious and somewhat risky trip aimed at expressing solidarity with Ukrainians as Russia's invasion of their country heads into a second year.

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced a half a billion dollars of additional assistance to Ukraine — and said there would be new sanctions on Russia — with details to be released in coming days.

"One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Biden said.

Biden had been slated to travel to Warsaw this week to mark the anniversary of the war and to hold a series of meetings with central European allies.

Instead, he secretly left Washington early on Sunday morning. Details of how he got to Ukraine were not immediately available due to security concerns. Only three officials as well one reporter and one photographer traveled with Biden. A small group of reporters already inside Ukraine — including NPR's Joanna Kakissis — joined Biden after his arrival at 8 a.m. local time.

"I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war," Biden said, emphasizing bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine.

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak together outside St. Michael's cathedral in central Kyiv.
Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak together outside St. Michael's cathedral in central Kyiv.

Zelenskyy called it "a huge moment for Ukraine" and "a historical moment for our country."

Biden met with Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace. Then, the two leaders walked together outside St. Michael's cathedral in central Kyiv. Air raid sirens were heard across the city as they left the church.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details are made available.

Copyright 2023 NPR.

Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
