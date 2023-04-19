Tyre Nichols' family sues the Memphis police force, the officers and the city

Updated April 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM ET

The family of Tyre Nichols has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Memphis, its police department and the individual officers involved in the January beating death of Nichols.

In the 139-page lawsuit obtained by NPR, it describes the fatal beating as a "foreseeable product of the unconstitutional policies, practices, customs and deliberate indifference of the City of Memphis" and its police chief, Cerelyn "C.J." Davis.

The lawsuit also compared Nichols' beating by Memphis police to the 1955 killing of Emmett Till — saying that like Till, the 29-year-old suffered a beating "endured at hands of a modern-day lynch mob."

"Unlike Till, this lynching was carried out by those adorned in department sweatshirts and vests and their actions were sanctioned — expressly and implicitly — by the City of Memphis," the lawsuit says.

The suit does not mention a specific dollar amount being sought by the Nichols family in damages.

The family's attorneys — Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci — and local counsel, retired Judge Earnestine Hunt Dorse, said in a statement to NPR they will hold a news conference at noon local time Wednesday to discuss the lawsuit.

"How does this horrific and unconstitutional treatment of Black men and women by law enforcement continue to happen," Crump said in a statement Wednesday to NPR. "Please, Memphis. Please, America, we must hold these people accountable and create meaningful change once and for all."

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after he was stopped by Memphis police for what they called reckless driving. According to initial police reports, officers said the 29-year-old fled the scene but eventually was taken into custody after two "confrontations" with officers.

Nichols had complained of shortness of breath following his arrest and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Five former Memphis police officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were terminated by the department on Jan. 21. The five officers belonged to a team known as the SCORPION unit, which was deactivated shortly after Nichols' death.

The five former officers each face several charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. All five officers have pleaded not guilty.

Like Nichols, all of the dismissed officers facing charges are Black.

News of the family's civil lawsuit filing comes after the city of Memphis announced last month it had completed its investigation into Nichols' beating death.

In a city council meeting on March 7, the city's Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, said the city's investigation revealed that a total of 13 officers from the Memphis Police Department underwent an administrative investigation for their involvement in Nichols' death.

Of those, seven were fired, three were suspended and two had internal charges dropped, Sink said.

A police lieutenant, later identified as Dewayne Smith, was able to retire with full benefits before an administrative hearing regarding his involvement could be conducted.

