© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
NPR News

From prison to art gallery, former inmates take center stage

By Mansee Khurana
Published June 7, 2023 at 1:08 AM AKDT
Installation view of the <em>No Justice Without Love </em>exhibition at the Ford Foundation Gallery in New York.
Ford Foundation Gallery
/
Sebastian Bach
Installation view of the No Justice Without Love exhibition at the Ford Foundation Gallery in New York.

When Sherrill Roland talks about his art, he's sure to mention steel, resin and Kool-Aid. These materials, easily accessible during his time in prison, still figure prominently in the art he creates now that he's free.

"You'd be surprised how many Kool-Aid flavors there are," Roland said.

He used lemonade-flavored Kool-Aid in his featured piece "168.803," and cherry, blue raspberry and grape flavors in other sculptures in this series.

Sherrill Roland, "168.803," 2021. Steel, enamel, Kool-Aid, acrylic medium, epoxy resin.
/ Courtesy of Tanya Bonakdar Gallery and Ford Foundation Gallery
/
Courtesy of Tanya Bonakdar Gallery and Ford Foundation Gallery
Sherrill Roland, "168.803," 2021. Steel, enamel, Kool-Aid, acrylic medium, epoxy resin.

Kool-Aid-filled lines represent the offset pattern of a cinder block wall Roland stared at during his time in jail in 2013 while dreaming about his home in North Carolina.

"This was an unsafe space," Roland said. "Home, in relation to this environment, was a safe space."

Roland, who was wrongfully incarcerated on a misdemeanor charge for more than 10 months during his first year of graduate school, is one of the artists featured in the Ford Foundation Gallery's show, "No Justice Without Love." The works, on display through June 30, address themes of mass incarceration and criminal justice, and many of the featured artists are formerly incarcerated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Mansee Khurana