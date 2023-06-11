Tony Awards 2023: Here's the list of major winners
Updated June 11, 2023 at 9:01 PM ET
The 76th Tony Awards is currently airing on CBS and Paramount+. Below is the full list of 2023 Tony Award nominees with winners marked in bold as they're announced. We'll be updating the list of major winners throughout the night.
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat HamLeopoldstadt
Best Revival of a Musical
Camelot
Into the Woods
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Revival of a Play
A Doll's House
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Topdog/Underdog
Best Leading Actress of a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSara Bareilles, Into the WoodsVictoria Clark, Kimberly AkimboLorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Leading Actress of a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima FacieJessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Leading Actor of a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetBrian D'Arcy James, Into the WoodsBen Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Leading Actor of a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Best Featured Actress of a Musical
Winner: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Julia Lester, Into the WoodsRuthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetNaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Featured Actress of a Play
Winner: Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Nikki Crawford, Fat HamCrystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Featured Actor of a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Featured Actor of a Play
Winner: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Direction of a Musical
Winner: Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the WoodsCasey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Direction of a Play
Winner: Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Saheem Ali, Fat HamJo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Book of a Musical
David West Read, & Juliet
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly AkimboRobert Horn, Shucked
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York
Best Original Score
Winner: Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon
Shucked, music and lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot, music: Marc Shaiman; lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman
Best Choreography
Winner: Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSusan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, KPOPJennifer Weber, & Juliet
