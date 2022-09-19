Local art up for auction this weekend

The Kenai Art Center is holding its annual Harvest Art Auction this weekend for the first time since 2019.

The event includes both a silent and outcry component. KAC Executive Director Alex Rydlinski and Board President Marion Nelson say it’s a really important fundraiser for the center.

Jenny Neyman / KDLL Karol Reishus Pomplin poses at the Kenai Art Center with her painting of Lower Russian Lake, called "Rolig Innsjø — Tranquil Lake."

The Harvest Art Auction starts at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24. Tickets are $50 for attendees and available during the center’s normal hours, between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.