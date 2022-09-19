© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Econ 919 — How the Kenai Peninsula Works

Local art up for auction this weekend

Published September 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM AKDT
Sabine Poux
KDLL
Marion Nelson with an encaustic wax piece she donated for the outcry auction.

The Kenai Art Center is holding its annual Harvest Art Auction this weekend for the first time since 2019.

The event includes both a silent and outcry component. KAC Executive Director Alex Rydlinski and Board President Marion Nelson say it’s a really important fundraiser for the center.

Karol Reishus Pomplin poses at the Kenai Art Center with her painting of Lower Russian Lake, called "Rolig Innsjø — Tranquil Lake."

The Harvest Art Auction starts at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24. Tickets are $50 for attendees and available during the center’s normal hours, between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Econ 919 — How the Kenai Peninsula Works Kenai Art Center
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL.
