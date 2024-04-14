Econ 919 — The Pet Fort

Among the storefronts in Soldotna’s Peninsula Center Mall, the city’s chamber of commerce recently welcomed one of the region's newest small businesses. The Pet Fort sells a number of items made for furry companions, from beds to leashes to treats.

Bowlin says she noticed a need for a locally-owned pet store after realizing there are few options on the peninsula to choose from. She was also inspired by her late dog Phoebe. The 600 square foot shop officially opened in January.

“In Soldotna, just having something different and unique that personally I’ve been looking for that hasn’t been around," Bowlin said. "Just being able to provide that for other people.”

While she sells a lot of practical items like leashes and vests, Bowlin says customers love the shop’s quirky pet toys made to look like popular food and drink items. Pet-lovers can choose from a plush can of “Pups Blue Ribbon” or “White Paw,” and couple it with a pizza or hot dog chew toy.

Bowlin hopes the store and its products will be a delightful experience not only for pets, but for their owners, something she tries to foster with humorous canine portraits hung on the walls and friendly service.

“I learned a lot along the way," she said. "Each panel of slat wall and everything was part of the journey of building this, and I built it for everybody to enjoy.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL The Pet Fort sells a variety of items, from beds to leashes to treats

One thing that sets The Pet Fort apart from other pet shops is that a portion of its products are locally made. Bowlin says this is beneficial to local vendors, and in turn, the local economy.

“Bringing these local, unique items to the area provides for different items for people to purchase that they wouldn’t otherwise find, and they can only find online," she said. "It brings more to the local area and community.”

Since opening, Bowlin says business has been good, which has allowed her to meet pet owners from across the peninsula. She says The Pet Fort is a fun alternative to big box stores and online pet suppliers.

“I hope people come into this space for a moment of joy, whether they purchase or not," Bowlin said. "I know as a business owner, you might not hear that often, just to have a space to destress and relax, have a moment of joy and take that with them. Leave happier than they came.”

The Pet Fort is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.