Econ 919 — KB Laser Wash

Covered in dirt, grime and remnants of last season’s breakup, vehicles of all types are hitting the road sparkly clean thanks to one of Soldotna’s newest small businesses. KB Laser Wash is the only car wash located on K-Beach Road and officially opened in February.

Co-owner Scott Rosin noticed a need for the facility after years of expansive growth in the area. He says it offers an alternative that’s more conveniently located than other car washes in the area.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL KB Laser Wash's self-serve dog wash

“It provides just another service for the community," he said. "Some people, because of their daily habits, don’t get off of K-Beach. Having something that’s convenient for the community is just another option for them.”

Scott, with the help of Alaska Wash Support in Anchorage, came up with a special formula designed to break down dirt and grime vehicles pick up on Alaska’s roads. He says as the seasons change, your car washing strategy should also change.

The new business has five enclosed car wash spaces, two of which are self-wash. It also has two automatic laser wash stations and one soft touch wash station, which uses specially designed bristles that prevent scratches on your vehicle.

One aspect of this car wash that sets it apart from others on the Kenai Peninsula is it’s home to a self-serve dog wash. Owner Lela Rosin was inspired by similar combination car-dog washes around the state, which she says always generate business.

“Being right here on the bike path was a big part of it," she said. "We felt like that would be a really central location to kind of meet a need to allow you to come in and give your dog a rinse. Not to replace groomers, just to enhance services of a dog groomer.”

The new single-serve dog wash comes equipped with a tub, soap, water and a dryer. The space is also filled with dog treats.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL KB Laser Wash's soft touch wash station

The Rosins have owned several local businesses over the years, from The Duck Inn to the Kenai River Lodge and The Upper Deck at the Kenai Municipal Airport. They’ve since sold all these businesses and their primary focus is now on KB Laser Wash.

This is the first time they’ve owned a car wash, and they’re learning new things every day.

“When we were designing our core values for this business, customer service was the top priority, and a quality service," Lela said. "I feel like we’re going to continue to make that our mantra and continue to meet those needs for customers.”

The Rosins say KB Laser Wash is beneficial to the area’s economy, as it keeps dollars in Soldotna. They say the business also benefits the city because it uses local utilities and is required to pay property taxes.

“We believe in this, we made a huge investment in this local community because we believe in it," Lela said. "We believe in the future for our kids, our grandkids, and hopefully our great-grandkids someday. We want them to see us investing in them.”

The couple says they recently acquired a lot next door and are figuring out what they’d like to develop next. KB Laser Wash is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.