Three of the Kenai Peninsula’s smallest schools are connected to the road system but serve small towns where they become a community hub. As KDLL’s Riley Board learned when she visited the schools, small populations mean individualized education, multigrade extracurriculars and an entirely distinct social environment. Plus, there are 17 offshore oil platforms in the waters of Cook Inlet and six sit idle. Casey Grove, with Alaska Public Media, sits down with investigative journalist Nat Herz to find out why they're still standing.