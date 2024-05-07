© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radiao — donate today!
KDLL Evening Newscast

Evening Newscast — May 7, 2024

By Jenny Neyman
Published May 7, 2024 at 6:12 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Three of the Kenai Peninsula’s smallest schools are connected to the road system but serve small towns where they become a community hub. As KDLL’s Riley Board learned when she visited the schools, small populations mean individualized education, multigrade extracurriculars and an entirely distinct social environment. Plus, there are 17 offshore oil platforms in the waters of Cook Inlet and six sit idle. Casey Grove, with Alaska Public Media, sits down with investigative journalist Nat Herz to find out why they're still standing.

Three of the Kenai Peninsula’s smallest schools are connected to the road system but serve small towns where they become a community hub. As KDLL’s Riley Board learned when she visited the schools, small populations mean individualized education, multigrade extracurriculars and an entirely distinct social environment. Plus, there are 17 offshore oil platforms in the waters of Cook Inlet and six sit idle. Casey Grove, with Alaska Public Media, sits down with investigative journalist Nat Herz to find out why they're still standing.

KDLL Evening Newscast
Jenny Neyman
Jenny Neyman has been the general manager of KDLL since 2017. Before that she was a reporter and the Morning Edition host at KDLL.
See stories by Jenny Neyman
Latest Episodes