KDLL Evening Newscast

Evening Newscast — May 8, 2024

By Jenny Neyman
Published May 8, 2024 at 5:54 PM AKDT
The Southern Kenai Peninsula is home to several villages of Russian Old Believers, a group that split from the Russian Orthodox Church in 1654 and came to the United States in the 1960s. In the public schools in the villages, Old Believer culture and bilingual education run throughout the school day. For the third part in our series about the peninsula’s schools, KDLL’s Riley Board visited three Old Believer communities. Plus, the Kenai Peninsula Borough set the funding level for the school district next year, with some wiggle room.

The Southern Kenai Peninsula is home to several villages of Russian Old Believers, a group that split from the Russian Orthodox Church in 1654 and came to the United States in the 1960s. In the public schools in the villages, Old Believer culture and bilingual education run throughout the school day. For the third part in our series about the peninsula's schools, KDLL's Riley Board visited three Old Believer communities. Plus, the Kenai Peninsula Borough set the funding level for the school district next year, with some wiggle room.

Jenny Neyman
Jenny Neyman has been the general manager of KDLL since 2017. Before that she was a reporter and the Morning Edition host at KDLL.
Jenny Neyman
