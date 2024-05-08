Evening Newscast — May 8, 2024

The Southern Kenai Peninsula is home to several villages of Russian Old Believers, a group that split from the Russian Orthodox Church in 1654 and came to the United States in the 1960s. In the public schools in the villages, Old Believer culture and bilingual education run throughout the school day. For the third part in our series about the peninsula’s schools, KDLL’s Riley Board visited three Old Believer communities. Plus, the Kenai Peninsula Borough set the funding level for the school district next year, with some wiggle room.