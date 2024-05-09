© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
KDLL Evening Newscast

Evening Newscast — May 9, 2024

By Jenny Neyman
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:19 PM AKDT
On the Kenai Peninsula, several Native villages with small populations boast vibrant schools that focus on connecting students with modern opportunities and traditional knowledge. KDLL’s Riley Board visited two fly-in only schools for this fourth part in our series about the diversity of public schooling on Kenai Peninsula. And, Trout Unlimited offers an opportunity to catch some fly-fishing skills and release extraneous outdoor equipment.

