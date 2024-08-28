Evening Newscast — August 28, 2024

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will consider whether to create a working group that would study how tourists can pay their fair share for borough services while visiting the peninsula. A civil rights attorney sues the Alaska Department of Public Safety for release of body camera footage from May’s violent trooper arrest in Kenai. The Kenaitze Indian Tribe will host drumming lessons for its final cultural workshop of the summer. Plus, researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks are studying ways to preserves Alaska's wild berries.