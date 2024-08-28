© 2024 KDLL
KDLL Evening Newscast

Evening Newscast — August 28, 2024

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published August 28, 2024 at 5:34 PM AKDT
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will consider whether to create a working group that would study how tourists can pay their fair share for borough services while visiting the peninsula. A civil rights attorney sues the Alaska Department of Public Safety for release of body camera footage from May’s violent trooper arrest in Kenai. The Kenaitze Indian Tribe will host drumming lessons for its final cultural workshop of the summer. Plus, researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks are studying ways to preserves Alaska's wild berries.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
