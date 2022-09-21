KPBSD Board of Education candidate forum

In-person absentee voting is underway this week for the Oct. 4 municipal election.

KDLL and The Peninsula Clarion have been holding joint candidate forums ahead of that election, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.

This week, we spoke the candidates for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education about the proposed school maintenance bond package, what the district can do to keep and retain teachers, and what they see as biggest issue impacting the district today.

Patti Truesdell and Virgil Gattenby are running for District 1, representing Kalifornsky. Virginia Morgan and Ryan Culbertson are running for District 6, representing the East Peninsula. And Zen Kelly is running unopposed for District 9, representing the southern peninsula. They all joined us at the Soldotna Public Library Sept. 19 for the fourth forum in our series.

For a full forum schedule, click here. You can read more about Kenai Peninsula Borough elections — including the three propositions that will be on the ballot this year — here.