Kenai Conversation: Two artists converge at art center this month

The Kenai Art Center is featuring two local artists and their work this January. Diane Dunn, of Kenai, is presenting her exhibit, “2000 Journals: Filling the Void” in the center's front space.

In the rear gallery, there’s a retrospective on the work of Ann-Lillian Schell, a Kasilof artist who died last November. That exhibit, called “A Life Well Sewn,” was curated by Zirrus VanDevere.

Diane, Zirrus and Kenai Art Center Executive Director Alex Rydlinski joined us to talk about the exhibits, their synchronicity and the life of Ann-Lillian Schell.

Both exhibits open Thursday, Jan. 5. The opening reception is 5–7 p.m.