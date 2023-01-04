© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Convo podcast logo
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Two artists converge at art center this month

By Sabine Poux
Published January 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM AKST
Diane Dunn_ January
Courtesy of Alex Rydlinski
Kenai artist Diane Dunn is surrounded by her journals at the Kenai Art Center. Her exhibit, "2000 Journals: Filling the Void" opens Thursday.

The Kenai Art Center is featuring two local artists and their work this January. Diane Dunn, of Kenai, is presenting her exhibit, “2000 Journals: Filling the Void” in the center's front space.

In the rear gallery, there’s a retrospective on the work of Ann-Lillian Schell, a Kasilof artist who died last November. That exhibit, called “A Life Well Sewn,” was curated by Zirrus VanDevere.

Diane, Zirrus and Kenai Art Center Executive Director Alex Rydlinski joined us to talk about the exhibits, their synchronicity and the life of Ann-Lillian Schell.

Both exhibits open Thursday, Jan. 5. The opening reception is 5–7 p.m.

Kenai Conversation Kenai Art Center
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
