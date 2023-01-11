© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: 911, what's your emergency?

By Sabine Poux
Published January 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM AKST
The Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center fields calls from across the Kenai Peninsula Borough and dispatches help from right agencies.

Before police, paramedics and firefighters, there are 911 dispatchers. The team at the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center fields emergency calls from around the Kenai Peninsula and directs those calls to the right agencies.

On this week’s Kenai Conversation, We talked to 911 Operational Manager Ryan Tunks and Shift Supervisor and Training Officer Suzanne Hall about how technology has changed their jobs, what actually happens when you place a call with 911, how they handle the intensity of the job — and how many babies they’ve helped deliver over the phone. Plus, more on the new Text-to-911 service, launching borough-wide later this month.

Tags
Kenai Conversation emergency servicesSoldotna Public Safety Communications Center
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
