Kenai Conversation: 911, what's your emergency?

Before police, paramedics and firefighters, there are 911 dispatchers. The team at the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center fields emergency calls from around the Kenai Peninsula and directs those calls to the right agencies.

On this week’s Kenai Conversation, We talked to 911 Operational Manager Ryan Tunks and Shift Supervisor and Training Officer Suzanne Hall about how technology has changed their jobs, what actually happens when you place a call with 911, how they handle the intensity of the job — and how many babies they’ve helped deliver over the phone. Plus, more on the new Text-to-911 service, launching borough-wide later this month.