Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Behind the scenes of Disaster!

By Sabine Poux
Published January 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM AKST
IMG_1622 (1).jpeg
Courtesy of Terri Zopf-Schoessler
Chris Pepper rehearses blocking for Disaster! with director Terri Zopf-Schoessler.

The Kenai Performers are deep in rehearsals for their upcoming winter musical, Disaster!

Terri Zopf-Schoessler, the show’s director and choreographer, says it’s a fast-paced show with a lot of laughs. She joined us with cast members and Kenai Performers board members Terri Burdick and Donna Shirnberg — also the show’s costumer and producer, respectively — to talk about the show and why it’s so important to create art during Alaska’s dark winters.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
