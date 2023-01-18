Kenai Conversation: Behind the scenes of Disaster!

The Kenai Performers are deep in rehearsals for their upcoming winter musical, Disaster!

Terri Zopf-Schoessler, the show’s director and choreographer, says it’s a fast-paced show with a lot of laughs. She joined us with cast members and Kenai Performers board members Terri Burdick and Donna Shirnberg — also the show’s costumer and producer, respectively — to talk about the show and why it’s so important to create art during Alaska’s dark winters.

